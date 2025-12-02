Red Fort blast: Court extends car owner Amir Rashid Ali’s NIA custody by 7 days

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) A Special Court in Delhi on Tuesday extended the NIA custody of Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali, owner of the blast car, for seven days, a lawyer said.

Amir Rashid Ali was presented in court for an in-camera hearing on the expiry of his seven-day NIA custody granted on November 26, the lawyer said.

According to the NIA, Amir Rashid Ali is the registered owner of the white hatchback car used in the blast on November 10 near the Red Fort.

The probe agency alleged that Amir Rashid Ali personally came to Delhi earlier to purchase the car that was used in the terror strike.

On Saturday, the Court extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of four accused in the Delhi blast case for another 10 days after it sought more time for investigation.

The four accused are Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, and Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather.

Following the court order, the accused were taken from Patiala House Court to the NIA headquarters for further interrogation.

On November 10, a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed 13 people and injured dozens of others, triggering a high-level investigation that revealed the existence of a sophisticated 'white-collar' terror network with ties to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Even before the blast, several arrests had been made across multiple states, and investigators had begun to piece together evidence of an interstate terror module.

Following the explosion, the NIA found that the incident was connected to earlier arrests, leading to a series of new revelations as the probe deepened.

The NIA has so far arrested seven individuals in connection with the blast involving a Hyundai i20 driven by Dr Umar Muhammad, which exploded near the Lal Qila Metro station.

The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at 6.52 p.m. near the metro station, leaving mangled bodies and damaged cars scattered in the busy area.

While Dr Shakeel is from Pulwama, Dr Rather of Anantnag, Wagay of Shopian (all Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Saeed belongs to Lucknow.

Investigators said these individuals played significant roles in orchestrating the attack that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

Earlier arrests included Amir Rashid Ali, Jasir Bilal Wani, who provided technical assistance to the terrorist, and Soyab, who allegedly sheltered Umar and offered logistical support shortly before the explosion.

