Red Fort blast: Bihar leaders demand high-level inquiry into incident

Patna, Nov 10 (IANS) Following the deadly explosion in a parked car near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav expressed grief over the incident and demanded a fair probe.

Tejashwi said he was deeply pained by the tragedy, adding, “Such explosions in the national capital are worrying and painful. I offer my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Yadav further said that when it comes to national security, the Opposition has always stood with the government.

“Nothing is more important than the sovereignty and security of the country. The Centre must conduct a thorough investigation and give transparent answers. The culprits should be taught the harshest possible lesson,” he said.

LJPRV national president Chirag Paswan also termed the incident “heartbreaking” and offered condolences.

“I offer my humble condolences to all who lost their lives in this tragic incident, and my sympathies to their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May God give everyone strength in this difficult time,” Paswan said.

At least ten people were killed and over a dozen were injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening.

Several nearby vehicles caught fire due to the impact.

The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital, where their condition is being monitored.

Police, NIA, NSG and forensic teams reached the spot within minutes.

The entire vicinity has been cordoned off, and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to determine the cause of the blast.

Streetlights and multiple parked vehicles were damaged in the impact.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah also visited LNJP Hospital and has sought a detailed report from security agencies.

The Home Ministry is monitoring the situation closely.

Following the incident, high alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Mumbai.

Security around crowded public places and religious sites is being enhanced, and patrolling has been intensified.

--IANS

ajk/dan