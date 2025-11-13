Red Fort blast: All political parties should speak in one united voice, says Karnataka BJP

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Nov 13 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Thursday that at a time of national crisis like a bomb blast, all political parties should stand united without playing politics.

Speaking to the media, Vijayendra said, "When terrorist organisations act in such a heinous manner, our foremost duty should be to stand united as Indians and avoid issuing conflicting political statements. Rahul Gandhi, despite being the Leader of the Opposition, has not yet responded to this terror attack in Delhi. On the other hand, senior Congress leaders are speaking recklessly," he remarked.

He alleged that a conspiracy and political manipulation are underway to link the incident with the Bihar elections.

"This is not just foolishness on the part of the Congress, it amounts to an act of betrayal against the nation," Vijayendra charged.

He urged senior Congress leaders and political leaders across the country to set aside differences and think collectively in such a sensitive time.

Referring to the incident, Vijayendra said, "A car explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi the other day has been identified as a terrorist attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately visited the site, and the next day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospitals where the victims are being treated. It has now come to light that key locations such as Parliament House, the BJP headquarters, the Air Force office, and the Army establishment were on the terrorists' target list," he said.

"Sugarcane growers are in deep distress and have been protesting continuously for a month. I myself participated in an overnight protest in Belagavi district. Though the Chief Minister held a meeting, the situation remains unresolved. The agitation is intensifying in districts like Bidar and Bagalkot," he added.

Vijayendra demanded that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set aside internal party conflicts and take firm decisions to safeguard farmers' interests.

He also urged the state government to send district in-charge Ministers to the affected areas to address the crisis.

"The foolish Congress party should take a hard look at its own history since Independence," Vijayendra said sarcastically.

"Senior Congress leaders should reflect on how many times they should have worn bangles in shame. In fact, your party should start a bangle factory," he quipped, implying cowardice.

He also reminded that countless soldiers and Indians have sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism, while Congress leaders continue to engage in irresponsible politics.

--IANS

mka/khz