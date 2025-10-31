Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Spectacular display of patriotism at Statue of Unity

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations on Friday unfolded in a spectacular display of patriotism and national pride at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. The event, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemorated the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man who united the nation.

The grand ceremony began early in the morning as PM Modi paid floral tributes at the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity and offered prayers to Patel, reaffirming his vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The celebrations then transitioned into a magnificent parade that showcased the strength, discipline, and unity of India’s security and police forces.

The parade featured contingents from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). In addition, police units from Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh participated with great enthusiasm.

NCC cadets also joined the parade, adding youthful energy to the occasion.

A highlight of the celebration was the participation of five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from the BSF.

PM Modi received a ceremonial salute from 16 BSF personnel who won gallantry medals for their participation in Operation Sindoor.

Among the most captivating segments was the display by Assam Police’s Motorcycle Daredevils, who performed breathtaking stunts that drew loud applause from the audience. The Gujarat Police’s Horse Contingent, the BSF Camel Contingent, and the camel-mounted BSF band added a royal touch to the parade. The CRPF’s Taekwondo and martial arts performance set to the tune of Vande Mataram reflected the courage and discipline of India’s forces.

One of the parade’s most heartwarming moments came when the BSF’s indigenous dog squad, led by 'Riya', a Mudhol Hound and winner of the All India Police Dog Competition, demonstrated their operational skills. These Indian-bred dogs, including Rampur and Mudhol Hounds, showcased how traditional breeds are now part of the country’s national security framework.

The cultural segment featured vibrant performances choreographed by renowned artist Manish Pandey, including a dance presentation titled Vallabh Sardar Hamare by NCC cadets. The NDRF and NSG commandos also performed synchronised drills and rescue demonstrations, displaying the nation’s preparedness in times of crisis.

Tableaux representing Manipur, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand added regional colours to the parade, while school bands and artists presented patriotic performances celebrating India’s cultural mosaic.

--IANS

jk/dpb