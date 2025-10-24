Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Grand celebration planned on Oct 31 in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) A grand event is being planned by the Union Home Ministry on the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat to highlight the spirit of harmony and patriotism while celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an official said on Friday.

The day underscores India’s unity, integrity, and national solidarity, while paying tribute to Patel’s pivotal role in uniting 562 princely states and laying the foundation of modern India.

This year’s celebrations will include a grand parade and cultural festival. During the Parade, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Police forces will showcase their skills, discipline, and valour, said a statement.

This year’s National Unity Day parade will include contingents from Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) along with police forces from states of Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and the NCC.

The parade will also feature cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, demonstrations by indigenous dog breeds and various martial arts and unarmed combat drills.

The parade will also highlight the participation of women police officers and personnel. The Guard of Honour presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be led by a female officer.

Women personnel of CISF and CRPF will demonstrate Martial Arts and Unarmed Combat drills, showcasing the strength and courage of India’s daughters, said the statement.

This year’s parade will also feature a marching contingent comprising exclusively Indian breed dogs of the BSF, Gujarat Police’s Horse Contingent, Assam Police’s Motorcycle Daredevil Show and BSF’s Camel Contingent and Camel Mounted Band, which will be major attractions.

Additionally, indigenous dog breeds — Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds — will demonstrate their skills. These breeds have made significant contributions as force multipliers during BSF operations, embodying the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said the official statement.

Recently, at the All India Police Dog Competition, the Mudhol Hound “Riya” won first place and will lead the dog squad in this year’s parade, it said.

To make this year’s parade more spectacular, brass bands from BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, Delhi Police, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir will also participate.

This year, the parade will feature five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from the BSF. These brave individuals demonstrated exceptional courage in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. BSF personnel showcased their unmatched valour and heroism during Operation Sindoor on the western border.

Alongside the parade, a cultural programme organised by the Ministry of Culture will showcase 900 artists performing India’s classical dances, highlighting the rich diversity of our culture and national unity.

--IANS

rch/dan