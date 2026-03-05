Rashtrapati Bhavan's Change of Guard Ceremony to switch to new timings from March 7

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Change of Guard Ceremony, which takes place every Saturday at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will shift to a new timing of 8 to 9 a.m. from March 7, the President's Secretariat said on Thursday.

The ceremony is held every Saturday, except Gazetted holidays.

Registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor were introduced from February 22, 2025.

The registration charges are payable online and will be non-refundable and non- transferable, according to the official website.

The Change of Guard ceremony is a military tradition whose origins are lost in antiquity.

From time immemorial, guards and sentries at palaces, forts and defence establishments change periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ceremonial Army Guard battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior-most Regiment of the Indian Army. It is a Regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for President Droupadi Murmu.

The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

Over the years, the ceremony has been revamped and relocated to make it more visually appealing and public-friendly.

An equestrian display by the Presidents' Bodyguard in their ceremonial regalia has been added and the venue has been shifted to the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, with easier public access.

The 30-minute ceremony commences with the PBG troops, astride their caparisoned, powerful and well-groomed steeds advancing from behind the Jaipur Column to the tunes played by the Army Brass Band.

Thereafter, the Parade Commander marches in, on whose 'word of command' the guard of First battalion, the fifth Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), marches in.

After inspection, the new guard takes position along the old guard and both the guards exchange the national salute. Thereafter, the new guard takes over the duties of guards and sentries. The ceremony ends with an equestrian display by the PBG and playing of the National Anthem.

According to the Visitors' Facilitation Cell, booking to witness the Change of Guard Ceremony can be done online.

Indian citizens are required to carry valid photo ID Cards and foreigners are required to carry their original passport for identification on the day of visit, the cell said.

