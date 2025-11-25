Rammohan Naidu briefs VP Radhakrishnan on key initiatives of Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday briefed Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on key measures and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry to strengthen India’s civil aviation sector in alignment with contemporary needs and global standards.

During the meeting at Parliament House, the Vice-President was apprised of the Government’s commitment to affordable air travel and major infrastructure developments, including the inauguration of new airports, expansion of air connectivity, record growth in passenger traffic, establishment of greenfield airports, and efforts to promote Atmanirbharta in civil aviation, according to an official statement.

The Vice President was also briefed on the RCS-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, aimed at enhancing air operations on unserved and underserved routes, promoting balanced regional development, and making flying accessible to the masses.

Besides, the briefing covered the Ministry’s initiatives to strengthen the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem and the adoption of clean energy sources at airports to reduce carbon emissions.

The Vice President was further briefed on the key provisions of The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, a landmark legislative reform aimed at modernising India’s aviation sector by enhancing safety, innovation, growth, and global compliance.

The Vice President highlighted the importance of initiatives such as UDAN in empowering local communities and unlocking regional economic and tourism potential.

He appreciated the Ministry’s efforts to revive unutilized airstrips and emphasised the need to increase the number of training aircraft to meet the growing demand for pilots in line with the rapid expansion of the aviation sector, the statement added.

India’s civil aviation sector has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors, making the country the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world. The number of airports in the country has increased from 74 in 2014 to 163 in 2025.

As India moves toward its centenary year of independence, the government is charting an ambitious growth path for the aviation sector, which targets expanding the number of airports in the country from 163 in 2025 to over 350 by 2047, and passenger traffic is expected to cross one billion.

