Ram Navami celebrations underway in Patna with devotion, grandeur; Nitin Nabin prays at Mahavir Temple

Patna, March 27 (IANS) The festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur across Bihar, especially in the state capital Patna, where a massive turnout of devotees has been witnessed.

Read More

At the iconic Mahavir Temple, an overwhelming crowd of devotees gathered from the early hours of the morning to seek 'darshan'.

The temple doors opened as early as 2:00 AM, followed by 'aarti', and long queues, stretching nearly a kilometer up to the GPO Roundabout, were seen till 12 AM.

It is estimated that nearly 4 lakh devotees may visit the temple today.

On this occasion, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and the temple's Secretary, Sayan Kunal, offered prayers and performed worship at the temple on Friday morning.

Prominent figures, including Nitish Kumar and Samrat Chaudhary, are expected to participate in the celebrations.

Devotional fervour filled the air with chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” as devotees patiently waited for hours, considering the occasion highly auspicious.

Adding to the grandeur, the temple has been beautifully decorated with flowers brought from Kolkata and elaborate lighting arrangements.

For the convenience of devotees, around 20 LED screens have been installed for live 'darshan', and special cooling arrangements, including an 80-ton AC unit, have been set up inside the sanctum.

Special Naivedyam preparations have also been made, including two massive laddus weighing 51 kg each, with a total target of 24,000 kg of 'prasad' distribution through multiple counters set up outside the temple.

Across the city, about 52 grand Shobha yatras (processions) are being organised, with Dak Bungalow Crossing serving as the central convergence point.

An estimated 5 to 7 lakh devotees are expected to gather there.

Dignitaries such as Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and actor-turned-MP Arun Govil are also likely to attend.

To ensure safety and smooth management, extensive security arrangements have been deployed, including CCTV surveillance, a central control room, and a large presence of police personnel, private security, and volunteers.

Meanwhile, special prayers are also being held at the Pancharupi Hanuman Temple, where devotees have been arriving since early morning.

Overall, Ram Navami celebrations have infused the entire state with devotion, enthusiasm, and spiritual energy.

--IANS

ajk/rad