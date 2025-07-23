Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn uproar over key issues

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha witnessed yet another turbulent session on Wednesday as persistent sloganeering and protests by Opposition members forced an early adjournment of proceedings till 2 p.m. The disruption came during the Question Hour, traditionally reserved for members to seek accountability from the government.

Presiding over the session, Ghanshyam Tiwari began by calling member Santosh Kumar P. to ask his listed question. However, the chamber quickly descended into chaos as Opposition MPs raised slogans, rendering the proceedings inaudible.

The exact nature of their demands remained unclear amid the din, though sources indicate the protests were linked to the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Tiwari repeatedly appealed to members to maintain order in the House by insisting that “This is Question Hour”, but his calls went unheeded. He proceeded to call two additional members to raise their questions, but the uproar continued unabated. With no signs of resolution, the Chair adjourned the House till 2 p.m..

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 12 adjournment notices under Rule 267, including one seeking a discussion on Dhankhar’s resignation. The rejection led to sloganeering by MPs of different Opposition parties, and several of them were seen standing and raising slogans.

The Vice President, who also serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, stepped down citing health concerns, a move that has sparked political speculation and demands for debate.

The Opposition’s protests also centred on the Election Commission’s SIR exercise in Bihar, which they allege could disenfranchise voters. Members of the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, staged demonstrations outside Parliament, calling the revision a “death of democracy”.

The Monsoon Session has so far been marked by repeated adjournments and confrontations, with both Houses struggling to conduct legislative business. As the political temperature rises, the government faces mounting pressure to address the Opposition’s concerns and restore parliamentary decorum.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to reconvene at 2 p.m., though further disruptions remain likely given the unresolved tensions.

--IANS

sktr/dpb