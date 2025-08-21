Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die; Online Gaming Regulation Bill passed amid Oppn ruckus

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) In a session marked by loud protests and persistent sloganeering, the Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on Thursday after the passage of 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' introduced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Bill, which had already cleared the Lok Sabha, was passed by voice vote despite a noisy standoff over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. The legislation seeks to establish a national framework for regulating the online gaming sector, including e-sports, educational games, and social gaming. It also imposes a strict ban on online money games involving betting or gambling, especially those operating across state borders or from foreign jurisdictions.

The Bill proposes the creation of a central authority to oversee policy coordination, strategic development, and regulatory enforcement in the sector.

Speaking in support of the Bill, Minister Vaishnaw emphasised the government’s decision to prioritise the welfare of the middle class and youth over potential revenue gains.

“There are social evils in every era,” he said, “but under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have chosen to act decisively.”

He cited alarming figures, noting that nearly 45 crore people are affected by online money gaming, with estimated financial losses exceeding Rs 30,000 crore.

The World Health Organisation has classified online money gaming addiction as a psychological disorder, and the minister warned that the issue has escalated into a public health crisis, with families losing breadwinners and key members to addiction.

The minister also raised concerns about the misuse of online gambling platforms for terror funding and drug trafficking, calling them “safe havens” for illicit activities. “This problem has grown like the drug menace,” he said, warning that powerful interests may attempt to challenge the Bill in court or sway public opinion through social media.

“But our Prime Minister stands firmly with the youth and middle class,” he added.

Despite the Bill’s significance, the session was repeatedly disrupted by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the voter list revision in Bihar.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to speak but was denied by the Deputy Chairman. Other members, including John Brittas and Dr R. Sivadasan, tried to raise amendments but were denied as they raised the issue of SIR; their voice drowned out by the commotion.

BJP MP Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for not engaging with the Bill’s content, questioning their commitment to public welfare.

Following the passage of the Online Gaming Regulation Bill, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the Rajya Sabha for ten minutes, bringing a brief pause to a session already marred by repeated disruptions.

When the House reconvened, he addressed the members with a candid reflection on the productivity and conduct of the 268th session. He noted that despite the Chair’s persistent efforts to maintain decorum, the session was plagued by disorder and resulted in a significant loss of valuable parliamentary time.

The House functioned for only 41 hours and 15 minutes, yielding a disappointing productivity rate of just 38.88 per cent -- an outcome he described as a matter warranting serious introspection.

The Deputy Chairman highlighted that members had the opportunity to raise 255 starred questions, submit 285 Zero Hour notices, and make 285 Special Mentions. However, only 14 questions were actually answered, with just seven Zero Hour submissions and 61 Special Mentions taken up during proceedings.

Despite the disruptions, the House managed to pass or return 14 government Bills, including the one regulating online gaming.

It also held a discussion on Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, and bid farewell to six retiring members.

In light of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation on July 21, Deputy Chairman Harivansh also acknowledged the constitutional responsibility now resting on his shoulders. His remarks underscored the gravity of the moment, both in terms of legislative accountability and the constitutional transition underway. Then he adjourned the House sine die.

--IANS

sktr/dpb