Rajnath Singh releases roadmap 2047 for future-ready military​

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday stressed innovation, advanced technologies, and a modern training framework while releasing a vision document on strategic military reforms.​

Releasing ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047: A Roadmap for a Future-Ready Indian Military’ at an event in South Block, New Delhi, he said this comprehensive blueprint has been articulated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff to transform the Defence Forces into a modern, integrated, and technologically-advanced military capable of supporting India’s aspiration to become Viksit Bharat by 2047.​

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.​

The vision document outlines the strategic reforms, capability enhancements, and organisational changes required within the Defence Forces to effectively address the evolving geostrategic, technological, and security environment, said a statement.​

It envisages the transformation of the military into an integrated, multi-domain and agile force capable of deterring adversaries, responding across the full spectrum of conflict, and protecting expanding strategic interests amid rapidly changing global and regional dynamics, it said.​

A central pillar of the vision is the emphasis on jointness and synergy among the Services, promoting greater coordination in planning, operations, and capability development, it said.​

The document also highlights the importance of innovation, advanced technologies, and a modern training framework to build a force adaptable to future warfare challenges, it said.​

Another key focus area is Aatmanirbharta in defence, encouraging the development and adoption of indigenous technologies and solutions tailored to the country’s unique security requirements.​

Strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and technological capabilities is expected to enhance operational readiness while contributing to national growth, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.​

The vision document adopts a calibrated roadmap with clearly prioritised capability goals across short-term, mid-term, and long-term timelines. This structured approach will guide the development of critical military capabilities, institutional reforms, and strategic partnerships required to build a world-class defence force, it said.​

Recognising the complexity of future security challenges, the vision document underscores the need for a whole-of-nation approach, integrating military strength with diplomatic, technological, and economic power to ensure national security, it said.​

Through sustained reforms, innovation, and national commitment, it aims to ensure that by the centenary of India’s independence, the nation's military stands as a globally respected, technologically advanced, and combat-ready military, contributing to a strong and resilient Viksit Bharat.​

