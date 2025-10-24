Rajnath Singh offers prayers at historic Tanot Mata Shrine near India-Pakistan border

Jaipur, Oct 24 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the renowned Tanot Rai Mata Temple -- located near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, and offered prayers for the security and prosperity of the nation.

The visit was part of his itinerary to review the border situation and interact with soldiers stationed along Rajasthan’s western front.

The Defence Minister also shared pictures of his visit on his X handle, writing: “Feeling blessed after visiting Tanot Rai Mata Mandir in Jaisalmer. The energy of this temple is immense.”

Upon his arrival, Defence Minister Singh was accorded a warm welcome by BSF Deputy Inspector General Jatinder Singh Binji, Commandant Neeraj Sharma, and Assistant Commandant Vikas Narayan Singh.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Battle Axe Division Commander Major General Ashish Khurana also accompanied him during the visit.

Speaking at the temple complex, Rajnath Singh expressed deep reverence for the Goddess, saying: “I feel blessed to have had the darshan of Tanot Mata. It is the privilege of my life. Every soldier guarding the nation’s borders draws strength from the blessings of Tanot Mata.”

The Defence Minister also visited the adjoining Mahadev Temple and observed the unexploded bombs dropped by Pakistan during the 1965 India-Pakistan War, which, according to local belief, failed to detonate due to the divine grace of the Mother Goddess. Rajnath Singh paid homage to the soldiers who displayed exceptional courage at this historic site.

Praising the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for their dedication, Rajnath Singh said that the force symbolises the nation’s resolve, discipline, and devotion.

He lauded the BSF personnel stationed in extreme temperatures and challenging terrains for safeguarding India’s borders with unwavering commitment.

Meanwhile, BSF officials said: “Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh visited Tanot Mata Temple and offered prayers for the nation’s security and peace along with BSF and Army personnel. The visit boosted the morale of our brave soldiers. May Tanot Mata’s blessings be with us always.”

Rajnath Singh’s visit to Tanot Mata Temple, located near the Longewala battlefield, carried both spiritual and symbolic significance, underscoring the deep emotional connection between India’s soldiers and the sacred land they defend.

--IANS

arc/pgh