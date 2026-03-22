Rajnath Singh congratulates PM Modi on becoming longest-serving head of govt, lauds his unwavering commitment

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi scripted a new record by becoming the longest-serving head of government in India’s history, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his heartiest congratulations, stating that what defines PM Modi is his pure devotion to the nation as well as its people.

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The Union Minister took to his social media handle on X to share his greetings to the Prime Minister and celebrate the remarkable years of his public life.

“Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

“Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen,” he said further, extending heartiest congratulations on the remarkable achievement.

Earlier, the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also congratulated the Prime Minister on achieving the marvellous milestone in public service.

“Saluting India’s longest-serving head of government,” he wrote on X.

“8,931 days of relentless service… a lifetime dedicated to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history with 8,931 days in public service as head of government, a remarkable milestone reflecting unwavering commitment and leadership,” he further said.

Malviya also urged people to share their wishes, messages, selfies, and stickers to congratulate the Prime Minister, directly via the NaMo App.

PM Modi has surpassed Pawan Kumar Chamling, who held office as Chief Minister of Sikkim for 8,930 days.

He has completed 8,931 days as head of government, combining his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as the Prime Minister, thereby entering his 25th year in a key leadership role.

--IANS

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