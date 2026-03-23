Rajeev Chandrasekhar in focus as BJP navigates Kerala’s political landscape

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 (IANS) With Rajeev Chandrasekhar in charge as the BJP’s Kerala unit president, all eyes are on how the party reshapes its strategy ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Read More

Despite his Kerala roots, Chandrasekhar was long perceived as an outsider to the state’s complex political landscape. His political journey gained visibility in Kerala only in early 2024, when he was fielded by the BJP against Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Although he lost the contest, Chandrasekhar’s high-intensity campaign significantly reduced the margin of defeat and altered perceptions about the BJP’s electoral prospects in the state. The performance marked a turning point, bringing him firmly into Kerala’s political discourse.

Subsequently, the BJP leadership entrusted him with the responsibility of leading its Kerala unit, a move that drew attention within party circles, particularly given his relatively limited grassroots organisational experience in the state.

Since assuming charge, Chandrasekhar has sought to bring greater cohesion and direction to the party’s functioning. Decision-making has become more centralised, with an emphasis on message discipline and streamlined coordination.

The recent selection of candidates, which saw several senior leaders being sidelined, has reinforced the perception of a leadership-driven approach, with Chandrasekhar playing a decisive role.

However, the key question remains whether this approach can translate into electoral gains in Kerala, where grassroots mobilisation and cadre strength have traditionally played a decisive role.

The BJP enters the contest under Chandrasekhar’s leadership, aiming to regain lost ground after losing its lone Nemom Assembly seat in 2021. Notably, he had announced his candidature from Nemom well before the formal election schedule was declared.

While the party draws some confidence from finishing runner-up in nine constituencies in 2021, its overall electoral trajectory presents a mixed picture. The BJP’s vote share rose from 12.41 per cent in the 2021 Assembly elections to 15.64 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, aided by a significant victory in Thrissur.

However, this momentum appeared uneven, with the vote share dipping to 14.71 per cent in the 2025 local body elections, even as the party secured a key win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Nemom continues to reflect the BJP’s shifting fortunes in the state, with fluctuating voting patterns across elections. The party has pointed to Chandrasekhar’s lead in the segment during the 2024 parliamentary election as an indicator of potential strength.

As Kerala heads into a closely contested triangular fight, Chandrasekhar’s leadership faces a crucial test. The outcome will determine whether the BJP can overcome its organisational challenges and expand its footprint in a state where political success has long depended on strong local connect and sustained grassroots engagement.

--IANS

sg/skp