Rajasthan will not face water shortage in coming years: Union Minister CR Paatil

Jaipur, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Paatil, describing the Union Budget 2026–27 as a budget for all-round development, said it is a strong and decisive step towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He was addressing a press conference at the BJP State Office here on Friday.

Paatil said that for the first time in the country’s history, a woman Finance Minister has presented the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong commitment to women’s empowerment.

He also noted that this was the first instance of a Finance Minister presenting nine consecutive budgets under the leadership of a single Prime Minister.

He said that due to PM Modi’s visionary thinking and strong political will, India has emerged as a robust economy over the last 12 years and secured a respected position on the global stage.

Speaking about Rajasthan, the Union Minister said that there would be no water shortage in the State in the coming years.

He praised Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, stating that he is highly proactive in resolving water-related issues and consistently raises projects such as the Ramjal Setu, ERCP and the Yamuna water agreement during his visits to Delhi.

On the Yamuna water agreement, Paatil said that Rajasthan had a long-standing right to Yamuna water, but previous governments failed to take concrete steps.

He said that due to the guidance of PM Modi and the efforts of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a historic MoU has now been signed.

He added that the DPR has also been finalised, enabling Rajasthan to receive surplus Yamuna water.

Providing details of the revised PKC–ERCP (Ramjal Setu Link Project), Paatil said that an MoU has been signed between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and that the DPR has been received by the ministry and is under active consideration.

The project is estimated to require an investment of Rs 77,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, and work will commence soon.

The Union Minister said that flagship schemes such as the Amrit Sarovar Yojana and the Jal Jeevan Mission are proving to be historic milestones.

Under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana, over 69,000 ponds have been constructed nationwide, significantly improving groundwater levels.

He said that Rs 67,300 crore has been sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission and that tap water connections have been provided to over 16 crore households so far. The scheme has been extended until 2028.

As a result, nearly nine crore women have saved approximately 4.5 crore hours of time.

Additionally, 24.8 lakh women have been trained in water quality testing, and regular testing is being carried out through 2,868 laboratories.

Paatil said that whenever Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visits Delhi, he returns with tangible achievements for Rajasthan, with full support from BJP State President Madan Rathore.

He emphasised that the Union Budget is not meant for any single class or institution, but is designed for the holistic development of the nation, prioritising youth, women, farmers, the poor and the underprivileged.

He recalled that PM Modi had spoken about continuous reforms from the Red Fort on August 15, 2025, and that within six months, over 350 reforms had been implemented, including key GST reforms.

He said that youth suggestions were incorporated through the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue and that the budget reflects the Prime Minister’s three core objectives — accelerating economic growth, fulfilling public aspirations and capacity building — in line with the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

The Union Minister said that an additional provision of around Rs 1 lakh crore has been made to further strengthen national security.

He said that India has now become self-reliant in defence and emerged as an arms-exporting nation.

The budget includes major provisions for industrial development, chemical parks, textiles, MSMEs, infrastructure expansion, enhanced capital investment, a five-year energy sector roadmap and seven dedicated rail corridors, all of which will generate large-scale employment.

Special emphasis has been laid on innovation, start-ups, Digital India, green energy and skill development.

Calling the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi a major boon for farmers, Patil said that a special provision of Rs 550 crore has been made to provide water to agricultural fields, promoting water conservation and efficient usage.

BJP State President Madan Rathore was present at the press conference.

--IANS

arc/pgh