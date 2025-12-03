Rajasthan: Policies aiming at tourism boost, diaspora link, and relief from criminal penalties cleared

Jaipur, Dec 3 (IANS) In a major administrative move, the Rajasthan Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Wednesday approved significant policy decisions aimed at improving governance, strengthening investment, and expanding opportunities for businesses, diaspora communities, and the tourism sector.

One of the key decisions included the approval of the Rajasthan Public Trust (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance, 2025, which removes imprisonment clauses from 11 state laws and replaces them with financial penalties.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel informed that the amendments were introduced to promote ease of living and ease of doing business, reduce litigation, and prevent minor or unintentional violations from becoming criminal offences.

Examples include scrapping imprisonment for grazing cattle on forest land or procedural shortcomings in industry-related documentation.

Patel said the ordinance is aligned with the Government of India’s 2023 public trust reforms. Alongside governance reforms, the cabinet approved the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Policy–2025, aimed at strengthening social, cultural, and economic ties with diaspora Rajasthanis.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said the policy will create a dedicated ecosystem to support investment, knowledge exchange, research collaboration, and community engagement.

An NRR Investment Facilitation Cell will be set up for coordination, along with Investment Liaison Officers and Investment Advisory Councils. The government will also institutionalise Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas and launch awards to honour diaspora achievers.

To boost the state’s commerce, the cabinet also cleared the Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy-2025, which aims to give small traders, retailers, and traditional businesses the same scale of access and opportunities as large retail chains and e-commerce platforms.

The policy applies to over 10.5 lakh retail outlets and focuses on improving logistics, creating easier access to markets and credit, generating employment, and encouraging MSME growth through simplified business systems.

In a move to strengthen its tourism potential, the government approved the Rajasthan Tourism Policy-2025, which focuses on attracting private sector investment and positioning the state as a global centre for tourism, art, and culture.

The policy includes measures to expand tourism infrastructure, improve accessibility, strengthen branding and promotional strategies, train skilled manpower, and promote digital tourism services. New projects such as tourism hubs in religious and forest zones, heritage circuits including the Shaurya Circuit, bird-watching trails, projection mapping, and light-and-sound shows are planned under the scheme.

With these decisions, the government aims to streamline administration, empower small traders, engage overseas Rajasthanis, and boost the tourism economy — collectively positioning Rajasthan as a business-friendly and culturally global state.

