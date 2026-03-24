Rajasthan Police seize MDMA worth Rs 1 crore in Nagaur

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, a joint team of Rajasthan Police, including Degana Police Station and the District Special Team (DST), seized 979.02 grams of synthetic drug MDMA valued at approximately Rs 1 crore and arrested one accused.

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The action was taken under Operation Sankalp, a special campaign launched by Nagaur Police to achieve a “Drug-Free Nagaur.”

The contraband was concealed inside a bag of chillies and recovered during a raid at Chokha ki Dhani in Khudi Kalan.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Superintendent of Police Roshan Meena and supervised by Additional SP Asharam Chaudhary and Circle Officer Jayprakash Beniwal.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the team led by Degana SHO Harish Sankhla and DST In-charge Vijay Singh executed the raid.

During the search, police recovered the MDMA hidden at the residence of accused Shravanram Bishnoi (42).

Despite attempts to evade detection, the contraband was seized in a precise and coordinated operation. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Degana Police Station, and Shravanram has been arrested.

Another accused, Vineet Bishnoi of Merta Road, is absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. The investigation has been assigned to Thawla SHO Ashok Kumar Chaudhary.

Police highlighted the coordinated efforts of Degana Police and the DST, noting the role of SHO Harish Sankhla and DST Head Constable Mahendra.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to strict action against narcotics traffickers under Operation Sankalp.

Officials said the seizure demonstrates the police’s determination to dismantle drug networks operating in the region.

They added that such operations are crucial to safeguarding youth from the menace of synthetic drugs and ensuring public safety.

--IANS

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