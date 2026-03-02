Rajasthan Police arrest 214 in organised crime sweep​

Jaipur, March 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Police carried out a massive statewide special operation against organised criminal networks across 19 districts, identifying 1,276 criminals, including members associated with the Rohit Godara and Lawrence gangs. ​

Read More

The coordinated action resulted in the arrest of 214 criminals and the seizure of a large quantity of illegal weapons, narcotics, vehicles, and electronic devices.​

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma stated that the operation was conducted to ensure a fear-free environment in the state and to dismantle organised crime networks involved in illegal arms possession, extortion, and other serious offences. ​

A large-scale cordon-and-search operation was launched early Sunday morning in identified districts, including the Jaipur and Jodhpur Commissionerates. ​

During the operation, 383 criminals linked to Rohit Godara and Lawrence gangs were targeted; 534 criminals belonging to local gangs were identified; and 359 wanted and other category criminals were traced. ​

Police teams conducted intensive raids at multiple hideouts and prepared dossiers and interrogation notes for 428 gang members to facilitate future action against organised crime networks. ​

A total of 214 absconding and wanted criminals were arrested, including 11 wanted criminals, 157 warrant accused, and 46 other offenders. Police also seized 32 vehicles, 19 mobile phones, and electronic devices as evidence. ​

In action under the Arms Act, 30 cases were registered, and 17 pistols, 3 country-made pistols were recovered. Also, 14 cartridges, 6 knives, and 6 daggers were seized. ​

Further, in 34 cases registered under the NDPS Act, police seized 1.166 kg of heroin, 8.544 grams of smack, 5.29 grams of MD, 300 grams of opium, 14.792 kg of marijuana, and 26.08 kg of poppy husk.​

Additionally, 8,153 opium plants were destroyed in Jhunjhunu district. Two members of the Bambiha gang were arrested in Hanumangarh during a blockade, and 11 pistols and 22 magazines were recovered. ​

The weapons were being transported from Indore to Punjab. In Churu district, a raid at the residence of a hardcore criminal led to the recovery of illicit liquor, financial documents from 12 banks, and Rs 5.30 lakh in cash. ​

A gang member living abroad was arrested with an illegal firearm while allegedly planning a serious crime in the Kuchaman area. ​

Operations conducted in Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Kotputli-Behror led to the identification of hundreds of criminals and the preparation of multiple dossiers, along with major narcotics recoveries. ​

Extensive action in Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu resulted in several NDPS cases and large seizures of heroin and poppy husk. ​

Raids in Jodhpur city, rural areas, and Phalodi targeted over 200 criminals, leading to arrests and recovery of illegal narcotics and weapons.​

Operations in Ajmer, Nagaur, and Didwana-Kuchaman resulted in arrests of wanted criminals and seizure of marijuana and vehicles. ​

Action against 119 identified criminals led to multiple Arms Act and NDPS cases, with the recovery of firearms and narcotics. Police detained 187 habitual offenders under Section 170 of the BNSS as part of preventive measures to curb organised criminal activity. ​

DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma stated that the simultaneous statewide operation has significantly disrupted organised crime networks. ​

Rajasthan Police will continue sustained action against criminal gangs to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

--IANS

arc/dan