Rajasthan on high alert after Delhi blast; security tightened in public places

Jaipur, Nov 10 (IANS) Following the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday, Rajasthan has been placed on high alert.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Monday, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"The explosion in Delhi is extremely tragic and painful. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured," CM Sharma said.

Taking note of the seriousness of the incident, the Chief Minister said that all security agencies in Rajasthan have been placed on high alert.

"In view of the gravity of the situation, all state security agencies have been directed to remain on high alert, increase vigilance, and maintain strict surveillance," he added.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma has directed all police units across the state to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure maximum deployment of forces in public areas.

DGP Sharma instructed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to remain on constant alert at railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, religious places, and other crowded areas.

He emphasised that bomb disposal squads must remain on standby and that patrolling should be intensified across major cities and towns.

The DGP also directed that all SPs and DCPs personally monitor the security situation and ensure immediate preventive measures are in place.

He instructed that CCTV surveillance systems at command centres be closely monitored for any suspicious activity, and that social media monitoring teams stay active to counter misinformation or rumours.

DGP Sharma added that all Range Inspector Generals of Police and Police Commissioners have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these security measures.

In the state capital Jaipur, Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal has ordered increased security checks and patrols.

Police teams have begun search operations in hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas, and other accommodations to trace any suspicious individuals.

Checkpoints and special blockades have been set up across the city, while surveillance cameras are being used to track movement in sensitive areas.

Mittal said that police teams have been deployed at crowded locations to identify and question suspects, with particular scrutiny on outsiders.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm but alert, and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or dial 100.

