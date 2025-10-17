Rajasthan murder case: Two accused remanded to police custody, five sent to judicial custody

Jaipur, Oct 17 (IANS) Seven individuals arrested in connection with the murder of businessman Ramesh Rulania were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court on Friday under heavy security arrangements.

The court premises were heavily fortified during the hearing to prevent any untoward incident.

The accused, arrested on October 10 for allegedly aiding the shooters involved in the crime, were brought to court handcuffed, escorted by Quick Response Team (QRT) commandos and police personnel.

Following the hearing, ACJM Judge Kamakshi Meena remanded two of the accused - Pawan Charan and Kishanlal Gurjar - to police custody for three more days.

The remaining five - Shafiq Khan, Ramkesh Gurjar, Ram Singh Gurjar, Khushiram Jat, and Dinesh Chaudhary - were sent to Parbatsar jail under judicial custody.

Police sources confirmed that the Scorpio vehicle used in the murder was seized earlier, and interrogation during the initial remand period yielded significant leads.

In a major breakthrough, three of the four main shooters - Ganpat Gurjar, Dharmendra Gurjar, and Mahesh Gurjar - were arrested from West Bengal on Thursday, an official said.

The official said that each carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. Efforts are underway to trace the fourth suspect.

“Investigators believe more individuals may be linked to the conspiracy and are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend them,” he said.

Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.

