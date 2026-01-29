Rajasthan HC orders removal of illegal temples from roads, sidewalks in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court has directed the removal of illegally constructed temples from sidewalks, roads, and other public places in Jaipur, and ordered the state government to shift idols to nearby legally existing temples.

Read More

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Sangeeta Sharma passed the order on Thursday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sunny Meena.

The court instructed the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Commissioner to submit an affidavit at the next hearing, detailing the steps taken to remove such illegal structures from public spaces across the city.

The High Court also directed the government to issue necessary guidelines for the demolition of illegally constructed temples and for relocating idols to authorised temples. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 4.

The court was hearing a PIL related to a temple constructed on a public thoroughfare in Pratap Nagar Sector-7 in Jaipur. Terming the construction illegal, the bench ordered the removal of the temple within seven days and also sought action against officials responsible for allowing the encroachment.

In his petition, Meena alleged that several shops and a temple had been illegally constructed on a public road in Pratap Nagar Sector-7. He claimed that commercial activities were being carried out under the cover of religious faith.

Following the filing of the PIL, the Municipal Corporation demolished the illegal shops but failed to take action against the temple.

The civic body and other respondents argued before the court that the temple was old and linked to public faith. However, the petitioner submitted recent photographs showing fresh construction at the site, after which the court directed the Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation to remove the temple and shift the idol to another legal temple within seven days.

During the hearing, Housing Board counsel Ajay Shukla informed the court that the Pratap Nagar area has been handed over to the Municipal Corporation.

The bench observed that responsibility for granting construction permissions and taking action against illegal constructions lies with the Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, State Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham said that the state govt will study the decision as it is under subjudice.

--IANS

arc/skp