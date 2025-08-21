Rajasthan govt to set up language labs; students to learn English, French

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) The Rajasthan government, with the support of the English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) and the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, will establish ‘language labs’ in Rajasthan. These labs will offer specialised training in international languages such as English, French, Spanish, and Japanese.

With this initiative, the youth will gain proficiency in global languages, thereby creating new pathways for overseas employment and higher education opportunities.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken yet another significant step towards empowering the youth of Rajasthan and preparing them for global opportunities.

The Chief Minister firmly believes that the youth of the state possess immense potential, which can be harnessed by providing the right direction, skills, and international exposure.

He has emphasised that the vision of a ‘Developed Rajasthan’ can only be realised through the empowerment of the younger generation, officials said.

The training imparted in these Language Labs will significantly enhance the communication skills and employability of the youth. With language expertise, they will be able to access job opportunities in diverse fields such as tourism, business, IT, education, and the service sector - not only within India but also internationally. This initiative is expected to especially benefit students, young professionals, and aspirants aiming to build careers abroad.

The Chief Minister has underlined that the ability to communicate effectively in global languages is a key requirement for success in today’s interconnected world, and the state government is committed to bridging this gap.

The ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit’ organised last year by the state government had set new benchmarks in the industrial sector of the state.

During the summit, MoUs worth nearly Rs 35 lakh crore were signed between the government and entrepreneurs. Several multinational companies expressed a strong interest in employing skilled youth from Rajasthan.

