Rajasthan govt fulfilled just 27 per cent of promises, claims LoP Jully

Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) During the discussion on the Governor's Address in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Tika Ram Jully launched a scathing attack on the Bhajan Lal Sharma government, accusing it of poor governance masked by statistical jugglery.

Blending hard data with literary references, Jully said the BJP government should remember that it is not the master of the people but merely a trustee.

Addressing the House, he stated that out of 2,717 promises made across the last two state budgets, only 754 -- just 27 per cent -- have been fulfilled.

He remarked sarcastically that BJP MLAs who praise the party's manifesto are themselves unaware of the number of promises it contained.

He pointed out that half of the government's term has already elapsed, yet only 18-20 per cent of last year’s announcements have translated into action on the ground.

Jully questioned whether there was even a single farmer in the state whose millet crop had been procured at the minimum support price (MSP).

He accused the government of mismanagement in moong and groundnut procurement in the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions.

Highlighting failures in the education sector, he said the tender for providing scooties to 60,000 meritorious girl students was cancelled under the pretext of rules and procedures.

Referring to the Uniform Scheme, he said that against the promised Rs 1,200, only Rs 600 was disbursed, and economically weaker children from the general category were excluded.

Drawing a contrast, he said that while the Prime Minister wears a suit worth Rs 10 lakh, children under the “double-engine government” receive only Rs 600 for school uniforms.

The Leader of the Opposition stated that even after 26 months, the government cannot cite a single recruitment process that was initiated and completed during its tenure.

He said that in the first 19 months, not even one new recruitment notification was issued.

He also protested the neglect of the Valmiki community in sanitation worker recruitments and the failure to provide out-of-turn appointments to medal-winning sportspersons.

Jully alleged that a Rs 456 crore solar tender and an advance payment of Rs 46 crore constituted a scam flourishing under government patronage.

Attacking the government’s flagship ‘Rising Rajasthan’ initiative, he said: “Out of the claimed Rs 35 lakh crore in investments, only 22 per cent (Rs 8 lakh crore) are operational. Of this, Rs 6.5 lakh crore is concentrated in the solar sector, which generates negligible employment. Why is the government afraid of making the list of MOUs public?”

He criticised the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship Scheme and the reduction of seats from 300 to 150, questioning why a scheme enabling students to pursue quality education abroad was discontinued.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s convoy, Jully said the spectacle of stopping at red lights was merely symbolic, while ordinary citizens continue to remain stuck in traffic jams for hours.

He concluded with a sharp political barb, saying that while officers may keep changing, the Chief Minister should remain in office for the entire five-year term.

