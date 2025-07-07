Rajasthan govt boosting civil aviation sector to promote tourism: Minister

Jaipur, July 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Independent Charge) Gautam Kumar Dak said on Monday that the Rajasthan government is taking significant initiatives to boost the civil aviation sector, with the dual objective of promoting tourism and generating employment.

Key reforms include the reduction of VAT on aviation fuel for Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) flights from 26 per cent to just 1 per cent.

Speaking at the Northern Region Civil Aviation Ministers’ Conference held in Dehradun, Dak highlighted that the state has provided free and obstruction-free land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of the Kota Greenfield Airport and for the development and expansion of Kishangarh Airport.

“Similar land allocations are under process for the expansion of Udaipur Airport and the construction of a civil enclave at Uttarlai (Barmer),” he said.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s growing potential in helicopter services, Dak informed that there are currently 118 helipads across the state, with new helipads being developed at all district headquarters, major tourist sites, and locations critical for emergency medical response.

“Plans for helicopter-based tourism, religious travel, and joy rides are being formulated, alongside the development of a helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) model,” he claimed.

He urged the Centre to assist in creating a viable operational model and standard protocols for such services. Dak also identified districts such as Udaipur, Kota (Chambal), Banswara, and Tonk (Bisalpur) as promising sites for seaplane operations.

He requested the Central government to assess their feasibility and include them under the RCS scheme.

The Minister underlined the strategic importance of the RCS for Rajasthan, a state known for its rich heritage, religious tourism, industrial zones, and educational institutions. RCS flights currently operate from three airports in the state.

“The government has submitted a proposal to the Centre to include key destinations such as Mount Abu, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, and Sri Ganganagar under the RCS umbrella,” he said.

To enhance connectivity with major metros, Dak also requested the Central Government to initiate regular commercial flights from Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh to cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Surat, and Bengaluru.

Rajasthan currently has 19 airstrips, with lengths ranging from 3,300 feet to 9,800 feet. These facilities are being leveraged for flying training organisations (FTOs), air sports, and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) activities.

The state is promoting private investment in aviation through the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) and the successful hosting of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, he said

“An operational FTO in Kishangarh is already training pilots, and a second FTO is set to begin in Bhilwara in August 2025. So far, over 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed, with an estimated investment inflow of Rs 1,500 crore in the aviation sector,” he claimed.

The Minister emphasised that the state government has implemented a comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy in 2024, aimed at the planned and sustainable development of the aviation sector.

He sought financial assistance, technical support, and policy collaboration from the Central government to make Rajasthan a leading state in aviation-driven growth. --IANS

