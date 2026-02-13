Rajasthan: Four labourers die after drinking acid mistaking it for alcohol

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) Four labourers, including three women, died after consuming acid, mistaking it for alcohol in Aloli village of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.

Read More

According to initial reports, the victims were hired as labourers to clean the wedding venue. Bottles containing acid, kept for cleaning purposes, were reportedly stored at the site.

The labourers allegedly mistook the liquid for alcohol and consumed it, leading to a fatal accident.

The deceased have been identified as Badami (60), wife of Janaki Lal; Jamni (60), son of Shankar Kanjar; Ratan (42), son of Mishri Lal Kanjar; and his wife Sushila (40).

Another labourer, Sanu (22), son of Pappu Lal Kanjar, who consumed acid, is undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Police said the victims’ health deteriorated rapidly within minutes of consuming the acid. They were immediately rushed to Gangapur Hospital, where three of them were declared dead during treatment. Two others were referred to Bhilwara for advanced treatment, where one more person died.

The remaining victim is currently under intensive medical care. The incident created panic and chaos at the wedding venue. Family members, guests, and staff were shocked as the labourers suddenly fell ill. Authorities were informed, and police reached the spot to investigate. Police officials said bottles containing acid were stored at the venue for cleaning purposes.

Preliminary investigation suggests the workers consumed the liquid under the mistaken belief that it was alcohol. The police are probing how the hazardous substance was stored and whether safety protocols were followed.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities have urged event organisers and contractors to strictly follow safety guidelines and keep hazardous chemicals away from workers and guests.

--IANS

arc/svn