Rajasthan doctor Anuj Agnihotri tops Civil Service Exam 2025

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan has topped the Civil Services Examination 2025 while Rajeshwari Suve M from Tamil Nadu secured the second position in the exam in which 958 candidates qualified for IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IFS (Indian Foreign Service), IPS (Indian Police Service) and other services, an official statement said on Friday.

While Rajeshwari is the highest-ranked woman candidate in the CSE 2025, there are two more women in the top 10 candidates.

Agnihotri belongs to the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan and is an MBBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur. He completed his Class XII from M.B. Public Senior Secondary School in Kota, said a note shared by a civil services exam coaching institute.

Before securing the second position, Rajeshwari had already topped the TMPSC Group 1 (Deputy Collector).

The third top performer in the list is Akansh Dhull of Chandigarh, who belongs to a family of politicians.

In this year’s CSE, of the total 958 successful candidates, 317 general category candidates have qualified the CSE examination, while 104 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates, 306 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and 73 Scheduled Tribes (ST) category candidates qualified the final exam which comprised scores from the written examination held in August 2025 and personality test between December 2025 and February 2026.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled totalled 1,087, said an official statement.

Appointments to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination, adding that the 1,087 vacancies included 180 IAS, 55 IFS, 150 IPS, 507 Central Services Group ‘A’, 195 Group ‘B’ Services, it said.

The list of 1,087 vacancies included 42 for persons with benchmark disabilities.

In accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2025, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of 256 candidates. The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, while result of two candidates have been withheld, said the statement.

