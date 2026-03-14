Rajasthan CM unveils Honda's first EV model; production set for state's Tapukara plant

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday unveiled the first electric vehicle model of Honda Cars India -- the Honda 0 Alpha -- during a meeting with the company’s delegation at the Chief Minister's Office in Jaipur.

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The EV will be manufactured at Honda's plant in Tapukara, with production scheduled to begin later this year.

Calling the decision a matter of pride for the state, CM Sharma said Honda’s choice of Rajasthan for producing its first electric vehicle reflects growing global confidence in the state’s investment policies.

He noted that during his visit to Japan in September 2024, ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, he had invited Honda’s top leadership to invest in electric vehicle manufacturing in the state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “Make in India for the World”.

The Chief Minister assured the company of full government support in terms of infrastructure and policy facilitation for EV manufacturing.

Sharma said the state government remains committed to promoting green energy and sustainable mobility while simultaneously generating employment opportunities. He added that Rajasthan’s vast solar energy potential, combined with EV manufacturing, would significantly accelerate the state’s economic growth.

He also said Honda plans to transform its Tapukara facility into a major hub for electric vehicle production, which could attract further investments in the EV sector and strengthen Rajasthan’s role in India’s evolving automotive industry.

Highlighting the state’s initiatives to promote electric mobility, the Chief Minister said the government is providing subsidies on EV purchases and establishing charging infrastructure through a single-window system.

Under the state’s vehicle scrapping policy, incentives are also being offered for scrapping vehicles older than 15 years and purchasing new ones.

Honda representatives informed the Chief Minister that EV models produced at the Tapukara plant would cater to both domestic demand and exports to international markets.

Takashi Nakajima said the Tapukara plant is a key production hub for the company in India, manufacturing vehicles and components for domestic and global markets. He added that Honda has developed a strong automotive ecosystem in Rajasthan through its supplier network and two-wheeler manufacturing operations.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials, including Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, along with members of the Honda delegation from Japan.

--IANS

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