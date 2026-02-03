Rajasthan CM orders strict action against gangsters, drug syndicates

Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday directed authorities to take the strictest possible legal action against gangs involved in drug trafficking, gangster networks, and hardcore criminals.

He also ordered the launch of special campaigns to make the state drug-free.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Home Department at the Chief Minister’s Residence, Sharma said that effective control must be ensured over gangsters and habitual offenders.

He instructed police and administrative officials to intensify action against organized crime networks operating in the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to identify and closely monitor supply routes linked to drug trafficking, particularly in border areas, and ensure heightened vigilance to prevent smuggling.

Sharma directed officials to dismantle both small and large drug trafficking networks under a special action plan. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among the police, Drugs Controller, Health Department, and other agencies.

He also instructed authorities to ensure strong legal prosecution against those arrested in narcotics-related cases.

The Chief Minister said that cyber crime must be tackled on priority. In areas witnessing a rise in such crimes, special drives should be conducted against cyber crime syndicates, and these campaigns must continue until such crimes are completely eradicated from the region.

Highlighting that the state has seen a significant reduction in crime over the past two years, Sharma directed officials to monitor progress every 10 days. He warned that accountability will be fixed in cases of negligence or laxity.

Stressing the need for modern policing, the Chief Minister said that as crimes become more technology-driven, police must also adopt advanced technologies and modern methods to deal with criminals effectively.

Sharma said that drug abuse is the root cause of crime and has long-term adverse effects on families and society. He directed officials to promote awareness programs in schools and colleges on the harmful effects of drugs.

He also asked police to collaborate with social organisations to raise public awareness about the POCSO Act and other laws.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, and senior police officials. Inspector Generals and Superintendents of Police from various districts joined the meeting via video conferencing.

--IANS

arc/dan