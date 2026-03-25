Rajasthan CM must convene all-party meeting on gas crisis: LoP Jully​

Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) Tikaram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, has strongly criticised the BJP government and the Chief Minister over the prevailing situation, including the collapse of the RGHS scheme and the LPG crisis in the state. ​

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He stated that while Rajasthan is facing a severe crisis, the Chief Minister, rather than addressing public concerns, appears to be functioning like a “non-resident Chief Minister.”​

Expressing serious concern over the emerging LPG crisis, the Leader of the Opposition said that the people of the state are facing acute distress due to gas shortages. ​

The lack of such essential resources has made daily life extremely difficult for the common man. ​

He questioned why, in such a critical situation, the Chief Minister has not convened an all-party meeting to build consensus and find a collective solution to the crisis.​

Taking a sharp dig at the Chief Minister’s functioning, Jully remarked that while Rajasthan’s healthcare system and administrative machinery are under immense strain, the Chief Minister seems to have “one foot in Delhi.” ​

He said the situation demanded decisive leadership, including clear directions to the Health Minister to urgently resolve the ongoing crisis. ​

Jully said that under the BJP government, the condition of healthcare services and the RGHS scheme has moved beyond the brink of collapse and reached a stage of complete disarray. ​

He alleged that private hospitals had warned as early as last year that they would be forced to suspend services if pending payments were not cleared, but the government remained indifferent. Even today, crores of rupees owed to private hospitals and pharmacies across the state remain unpaid.​

He emphasised that the worst affected are elderly pensioners, who are now struggling to access treatment. Cashless medicine facilities in OPDs have been discontinued, forcing patients to run from pillar to post for basic healthcare. Referring to the previous Congress government, LoP stated that those drawing comparisons should examine the ground realities in hospitals. ​

He alleged that the healthcare infrastructure developed during the Congress regime has been weakened under the present government. ​

“The state is suffering, while the Chief Minister remains occupied with Delhi visits,” he said, adding that the public can no longer be misled by claims made through advertisements. ​

--IANS

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