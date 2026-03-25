Rajasthan CM meets Union Ministers in Delhi; pushes RRTS link, airport expansion

New Delhi/Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a series of high-level meetings in Delhi on Wednesday, focusing on the holistic development of Rajasthan and strengthening coordination between the Central and state governments.

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The Chief Minister held detailed discussions with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, on key issues related to energy and urban development. In line with the vision of ‘Viksit Rajasthan 2047’, deliberations were held on expanding green energy initiatives, strengthening infrastructure, and exploring the feasibility of connecting Rajasthan to the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

In another significant meeting, Sharma met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. Discussions focused on the construction of a new terminal building at Jaipur International Airport, as well as conducting feasibility studies for establishing new airports in the Bharatpur-Deeg and Sikar-Jhunjhunu regions.

During his visit, he also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The meeting focused on accelerating the implementation of public welfare schemes and advancing the overall development of the state.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to ensure continued flight connectivity across Rajasthan’s major tourist destinations. Additionally, he submitted proposals to enhance air connectivity in Manpur (Abu Road) and Banswara, along with a broader push for the comprehensive expansion of the civil aviation sector in the state.

These meetings underscore the state government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development and strengthening Rajasthan’s connectivity across sectors, officials said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister also met PM Narendra Modi, marking his second meeting with the Prime Minister within a month.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a one-line post on its X handle, stating: “Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, had a meeting with the Prime Minister today.”

The Chief Minister presented an idol of Goddess Durga, crafted from sandalwood, to the Prime Minister.

The meeting is being viewed as significant against the backdrop of ongoing global developments. This was the second interaction between the two leaders in recent weeks.

The Chief Minister had earlier met the Prime Minister during his visit to Ajmer on February 28. During the meeting, he sought the Prime Minister’s guidance on the holistic development of Rajasthan and the effective implementation of various public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s leadership and directives continue to guide efforts towards building a prosperous Rajasthan.

He further emphasised that the Prime Minister’s support for the people of Rajasthan, coupled with his forward-looking vision, remains a key strength for the state. With this backing, Rajasthan is steadily progressing across sectors of development. Inspired by this approach, citizens are moving forward with determination to realise the vision of a ‘Developed Rajasthan’.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sharma presented the Prime Minister with a sandalwood idol of Goddess Durga, crafted by Jaipur-based artisan Mohit Jangid.

--IANS

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