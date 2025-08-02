Rajasthan CM meets HM Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri

Jaipur, Aug 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday met union ministers, including Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri, in New Delhi.

“In New Delhi, I had the honour of paying a courtesy visit to the esteemed Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah, and received his inspiring guidance,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The Chief Minister said that he apprised the Union Minister of the various innovations, public welfare schemes, and priorities being undertaken by our double-engine government in Rajasthan towards good governance, development, and public welfare.

“I also briefed him about the proposed exhibition aimed at widely showcasing the institutional reforms in the judicial system and the positive public trust that has emerged following the successful implementation of new laws in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the continued support of Home Minister Amit Shah, the 'New Rajasthan of New India' is reaching new heights of development.

“As part of his ongoing efforts under the vision of Aapno Agrani Rajasthan, the Chief Minister is continuously engaging with Union Ministers to accelerate development in the state,” he wrote on X.

During his meeting with Amit Shah, he discussed steps towards board appointments, which have been pending for a long time.

On Friday, Arun Chaturvedi, former BJP president, was appointed as Finance Board Chairperson. “State level, division level and district level must be accommodated,” sources said.

The meeting with Puri focused on key issues related to the petroleum sector, including discussions on the proposed refinery project in the state.

“In New Delhi, I had the honour of paying a courtesy visit to the Honourable Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

“On this occasion, we held an in-depth discussion regarding the early commencement of the Rajasthan Refinery and various projects related to the petroleum and gas sector in Rajasthan,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma held meetings with central ministers on crucial matters like water, electricity, urban development, mining, and environment.

Before leaving for Delhi, he attended two functions in Rajasthan.

In Banswara, he attended the state-level felicitation programme of farmers. Soon after this programme, he visited Salumber and addressed the 45-day Shravan Kumbh Mahotsav at Dhaulagarh Dham in Kenar village here.

He emphasised that India’s sages and saints have enriched the nation's culture and thought.

“Wherever they go, they spread the message of brotherhood through their noble ideas. It is due to the wisdom and guidance of these saints that the Sanatan culture is regarded as the greatest in the world,” he said.

He said that the government has announced the development of a Tribal Tourism Circuit in the 2025–26 budget.

“This circuit will include prominent tribal faith centres such as Tripura Sundari, Mangarh Dham, Beneshwar Dham, Sitamata Sanctuary, Rishabhdev, Gautameshwar Temple, and Matrikundiya,” he said.

The Chief Minister further noted that all dams in the state were filled during last year’s monsoon, and most have reached capacity in July itself this year.

“This bountiful rainfall is bringing prosperity to the lives of farmers,” he said.

He reiterated that the development of farmers, the poor, youth, and women will ultimately lead to the progress of the state and the country.

--IANS

arc/dan