Rajasthan clears Rs 46,000cr investment proposals; 12,000 jobs expected

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) The sixth meeting of the Board of Investment was held on Saturday at the Chief Minister’s residence under the chairmanship of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma. During the meeting, customised incentive packages were approved for 10 ultra mega projects across key sectors, aimed at attracting investment worth Rs 46,000 crore to Rajasthan.

These projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for more than 12,000 people across the state.

The approved proposals include major investments in solar module and cell manufacturing, renewable energy, cement, mines and minerals, automobiles, chemicals, textiles, and tourism sectors. The customised packages have been granted under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) with the objective of accelerating industrial growth and strengthening the state’s economy.

Emphasising the government’s vision, the Chief Minister said that generating employment opportunities along with revenue growth remains a top priority. He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure regular monitoring of the progress of investments by companies receiving benefits under RIPS and customised incentive packages, so that the projects are implemented within the stipulated timelines.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to conduct district-wise reviews of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of their implementation and ensuring their timely execution at the ground level.

To promote local industries, CM Sharma directed officials to further strengthen the “One District, One Product” (ODOP) initiative. He emphasised the need to create designated spaces at major tourist and religious destinations to facilitate the sale and promotion of Rajasthan’s handicrafts and traditional products.

Additionally, he underlined the importance of developing new tourist destinations across the state to boost tourism and generate local employment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Shikhar Agarwal, Principal Secretary (Finance) Vaibhav Galaria, Commissioner, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), Suresh Kumar Ola, Additional Commissioner, BIP, Jugal Kishore Meena, and other senior officials of the Bureau of Investment Promotion.

