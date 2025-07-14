Rajasthan Cabinet approves key policies to boost employment, investment

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) In a strategic push to position Rajasthan as a global hub for medical tourism and to catalyse sustainable urban and economic development, the state cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, approved a series of landmark policies during a meeting held on Monday at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara jointly briefed the media on the cabinet’s decisions, highlighting new reforms in the health, infrastructure, and energy sectors.

One of the most significant approvals was the ‘Heal in Rajasthan Policy-2025’, designed to establish the state as a leading Medical Value Travel (MVT) destination.

The policy aims to offer international-standard healthcare at affordable rates, integrating modern medical systems with traditional therapies such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, and Siddha.

Under this policy, investors will receive benefits through the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS), Industrial Development Policy, and the Tourism Policy.

The move is expected to generate employment, boost the state economy, and enhance Rajasthan’s global healthcare branding. To promote structured and inclusive urban growth, the cabinet also cleared the Township Policy-2024.

The new policy mandates 7 per cent area for parks and playgrounds and 8 per cent for public utilities in all residential projects. It also requires developers to mortgage 2.5 per cent of plots for five years post-completion for maintenance, until transfer to RWAs.

The policy introduces norms for group and flat housing, mixed land use, and mandates that 5 per cent of plots in industrial schemes be reserved for worker housing.

It also emphasizes rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and land acquisition through mutual consent for sector roads, aligning with JDA's commercial policies. A state-level committee will oversee its implementation. The Rajasthan City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy-2025 was another key decision, aimed at expanding PNG and CNG networks to smaller towns and promoting a cleaner, gas-based economy.

The policy simplifies land allotment and approval processes for gas companies and will remain effective till March 31, 2029.

A dedicated CGD portal will also be launched to streamline investor access and public services. In a major development for the energy sector, the Cabinet approved the formation of three joint venture companies in collaboration with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), following MoUs signed on August 8 and September 29, 2024.

These joint ventures are expected to attract Rs 11,200 crore in investments and will accelerate both renewable and conventional energy projects across the state.

The state government will contribute its share capital from existing assets. Further reforms were introduced in service rules to expand employment and promotion opportunities.

The Cabinet approved the creation of a new post—Senior Agriculture Supervisor (Level-10)—in the Agriculture Department, offering a promotion pathway for Agriculture Supervisors (Level-5). This post has now been formally added to the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017.

To address long-standing procedural barriers in higher education promotions, the cabinet incorporated the third and fourth amendments of the UGC Regulations, 2018 into the Rajasthan Education Service (College Branch) Rules, 1986.

These include an extension of exemption for mandatory refresher or orientation courses under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) until December 31, 2024.

Additionally, amendments to the Rajasthan Education (State and Subordinate) Service Rules, 2021 will now allow UGC-recognised degrees in agriculture (instead of ICAR only) for professor-level posts and B.Ed. qualifications only from NCTE-recognised institutions.

To strengthen institutional efficiency, the number of members in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will be increased from 7 to 10.

This move is intended to boost the Commission’s administrative capacity and expedite recruitment processes. Meanwhile, governance of the

Rajasthan Information Commission (RIC) will be improved through the formation of a new Governing Board.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Rajasthan Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024, allowing investors in 1000 MW or larger renewable or green hydrogen projects—those without Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) or grid connectivity—to apply for land allocation through the Revenue Department, after registration and fee payment to the Renewable Energy Corporation.

In another key institutional move, the cabinet cleared the reconstitution of the Executive Committee and Governing Board of the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC), Jaipur.

The new governing body will function under the Rajasthan International Centre Jaipur Society and will include 15 members: the Chief Secretary as chair, six government officials, six members nominated by the state government, two RIC members, and the Director of RIC.

An Executive Committee will also be formed for operational oversight. Additionally, the cabinet approved the introduction of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Ordinance-2025, which will upgrade the existing RUHS to establish the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jaipur.

The proposed institute will be modeled on AIIMS Delhi and will function as an autonomous center of excellence in medical education and healthcare.

In a compassionate gesture, the cabinet relaxed rules under the Rajasthan Permanent Total Disabled Compassionate Appointment Rules-2023 to enable the appointment of Omprakash, son of former Head Constable Shri Bhagaram, who became permanently disabled in a road accident in October 2021. Although his disability certificate was issued in 2024 -- by which time less than five years of service remained -- the state has granted an exception to allow compassionate appointment for his dependent.

Lastly, the cabinet approved the renaming of three educational institutions in the honour of local and national figures.

These wide-ranging policy decisions underscore the Rajasthan government’s commitment to inclusive development, efficient governance, and transformative reforms across critical sectors.

