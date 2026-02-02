Rajasthan BJP MLA raises concern on 'love-jihad', directs police to trace girl taken to Mathura from Ajmer

Jaipur, Feb 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya from Jaipur's Hawa Mahal Assembly constituency, has once again drawn attention for his aggressive stance after a case involving a Hindu girl from Ajmer allegedly being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Mathura under what he termed a "love jihad" conspiracy.

While returning to Jaipur from Bhilwara on Sunday, Acharya reportedly received information from residents of Ajmer, claiming that their daughter had been lured away by a man from another community and was being threatened.

Disturbed by the incident, the BJP MLA immediately contacted police officials from Ajmer and Mathura while still on the road.

Acharya later shared a video of the phone calls on social media, instructing police authorities to take swift action and ensure the girl's safe recovery.

Calling the incident more than an ordinary crime, the BJP MLA described it as a "well-planned conspiracy" and alleged that such acts are part of a "jihadi mentality".

He said that Sanatani daughters were being deliberately targeted and stressed the need for strict action to deter such cases.

In a social media post on X, Acharya said that the incident was not isolated and claimed that similar cases were emerging repeatedly.

He emphasised that the safety of daughters is a top priority for both him and the Rajasthan-led BJP government.

He also demanded police protection for the victim's family and strict punishment for the accused.

"These jihadists will not escape," he wrote.

Sharing a post on his official X account, Acharya said, "Today, while returning from Bhilwara to Jaipur, a serious case from Ajmer came to our attention during the journey. A person named Shabir Khan allegedly lured a Hindu girl into a 'love jihad' conspiracy, took her from Ajmer to Mathura, and issued death threats to her family."

"Considering the gravity of the matter, I immediately contacted the concerned police officials in Ajmer and Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). Clear instructions were given to safely recover the girl, hand her over to her family, and ensure adequate security for her relatives. Those involved in such "anti-religious" and "anti-national" acts will not be spared under any circumstances. This is not an isolated incident. Many such cases have come to light, which is why the safety of our daughters remains our highest priority."

It is essential to free society from this jihadist mindset so that our daughters can live and move forward without fear, Acharya said.

"Protecting the law, the constitutional system, and Sanatan values is our unwavering resolve," he said and concluded his social media post saying 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"The girl must be recovered safely at any cost, and action should be taken in a manner that sets an example," the BJP MLA added.

Following the BJP MLA Acharya's intervention into the matter, the Rajasthan Police formed a special team and sent it to Mathura.

Senior officials from the Mathura Police assured that the girl's location had been traced and that efforts were underway to recover her.

The Ajmer Police have been directed to provide security to the family of the victim, BJP MLA Acharya said.

Acharya reiterated that safeguarding the Constitution, law and order, and Sanatan values remains his foremost responsibility.

He also appealed to society to remain vigilant and ensure proper upbringing and values to protect children from such incidents.

--IANS

arc/khz