Rajasthan: BJP issues show cause notice to Anta Assembly candidate seeking explanation over allegations on bypoll defeat

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Morpal Suman, the party's candidate in the Anta Assembly by-election, seeking an explanation within three days.

The notice was issued by Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Monday.

In the notice, Rathore said that it had come to the party's attention that Morpal Suman had made baseless and public allegations against several party office-bearers in connection with his defeat in the Anta bypoll.

The letter noted that while the party provides internal forums for its party members to express their concerns verbally or in writing, Suman allegedly violated party discipline by airing such claims publicly, thereby damaging the party's image.

The action comes after a letter purportedly written by Morpal Suman went viral on social media a few days ago.

In the letter, Suman blamed several BJP leaders for his defeat, alleging that the loss was not solely due to the Opposition's strategy but also because of internal sabotage within the party.

He claimed that there was an undue delay in the announcement of the party ticket, which led to confusion among party workers and weakened organisational coordination.

Suman further alleged that some influential BJP leaders directly or indirectly worked in favour of the Congress candidate during the by-election.

In the viral letter, Suman also questioned the role of the Election Commission's observer, alleging a lack of impartiality.

He claimed that despite the alleged misuse of resources by the Congress and Independent candidates, no effective action was taken by the authorities.

The BJP leadership has now sought a formal explanation from Morpal Suman on these allegations.

Party sources said further action would be decided after reviewing Suman's response to the notice.

--IANS

arc/khz