Rajasthan Assembly scraps two-child norm for Panchayati Raj polls

Jaipur, March 9 (IANS) The Rajasthan Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which removes the two-child norm for contesting Panchayati Raj elections, was passed after a debate in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The amendment changes Section 19 of the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, eliminating the condition that previously barred individuals with more than two children from contesting Panchayati Raj elections.

With the new amendment, there will no longer be any child-related eligibility restriction for posts such as ward panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti member, zila parishad member, pradhan and district head.

The two-child norm was introduced about 31 years ago during the tenure of the government led by former Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

The provision applied to both Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies. With the passage of this bill in the Assembly, the restriction has now been formally abolished.

The amendment bill was tabled in the Assembly on March 5 and was approved after discussion by members. The removal of the restriction is expected to widen the pool of candidates and increase competition in Panchayati Raj polls.

It may also reshape political alignments and influence local leadership in villages and districts across the state. The bill will now be sent to the Governor for approval. After receiving the Governor’s assent, a gazette notification will be issued, following which the new provision removing the two-child norm will officially come into effect.

State Minister Madan Dilawar said the government had observed that many capable individuals with the ability to inspire and serve the public and the vision to lead institutions such as panchayats were unable to contest elections because they had more than two children.

“Therefore, the state government has decided to remove this disqualification from Section 19 of the said Act of 1994,” Dilawar said while speaking on the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Municipal (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to remove the two-child eligibility condition for contesting urban local body elections, is scheduled to be taken up for debate and passage in the Assembly on Tuesday.

