Rajasthan: Absconding accused in murder case carrying Rs 10,000 reward arrested

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) In a significant operation, Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested Omveer Poswal, absconding in a serious criminal case involving murder, and a reward of Rs 10,000 had been announced for his arrest.

The arrest was made as part of a focused drive launched under the direction of Additional Director General of Police (Crime & AGTF), Dinesh MN.

Special teams were constituted to track down long-absconding and wanted criminals.

Under the guidance of DIG Deepak Bhargava and the leadership of ASP Siddhant Sharma, the AGTF team received actionable intelligence about Poswal’s movement.

Acting swiftly, Head Constable Jugan Singh and Constable Surendra Kumar apprehended the accused from the Singhana Bus Stand (Jhunjhunu).

The crime dates back to May 18, when a group of armed criminals attacked Anil Kumar and his friend Sachin near the Triveni intersection in Jaipur.

The victims, who were travelling by car, were ambushed by the gang. Anil Kumar sustained serious axe injuries to the head, while Sachin suffered a fractured hand.

The attackers also vandalised the vehicle and looted Rs 15,000 in cash.

Based on Anil Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered at Shiprapath Police Station under multiple sections, including those related to attempted murder, robbery, and vandalism.

Omveer Poswal was identified as the main accused, leading a group of 15–20 assailants involved in the brutal attack.

ADG Dinesh MN informed that AGTF received intelligence indicating that Poswal was travelling from Behror to Singhana (Jhunjhunu district).

Using technical surveillance tools, the team verified his location and mobilised rapidly.

A joint team comprising AGTF personnel and Constable Rajveer Singh of Shiprapath Police Station reached Singhana Bus Stand, where they conducted a tactical operation and successfully apprehended the accused.

The successful arrest was the result of coordinated efforts under the command of ASP Siddhant Sharma.

Commendable contributions were made by team including Head Constable Jugan Singh, Constable Surendra Kumar and Constable Rajveer Singh.

The Rajasthan Police reiterated its commitment to cracking down on organised crime and ensuring that absconding criminals face justice, said officials.

