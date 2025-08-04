Rajasthan: 3 workers killed, 5 injured as wall collapses in construction site

Jaipur, Aug 4 (IANS) Three workers were killed while five others sustained injuries when the hall of an under-construction house collapsed on Monday in the Rohida area of Pindwara in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, an official said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital. Of them, three are said to be in a critical condition.

Pindwara DSP Bhanwar Lal Chaudhary confirmed the incident, stating that the house under construction belongs to Bhura Ram, son of Bhuba Ram, in Bharja village.

At around 12.15 p.m., a newly constructed wall suddenly gave way, burying eight workers under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Pipli a.k.a. Deepali (40), wife of Moyla Ram Bhil, resident of Bharja; Kali, wife of Chunnilal; and Dinesh (18), son of Orsia, a resident of Jude Fali, Watera. All three succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Police teams from Rohida and Swarupganj arrived at the scene promptly after receiving information about the collapse. With the help of villagers and emergency responders, they managed to rescue the victims from the rubble.

All the eight individuals were immediately taken to Abu Road Hospital for emergency medical care where three were declared 'brought dead' while injured were given immediate medical treatment.

Locals were discussing construction safety standards in rural areas, especially regarding supervision and structural integrity at building sites.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the collapse, and an investigation is currently underway.

The administration has assured that compensation and assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased and injured. The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over the village, with many demanding accountability and stronger safety measures at construction sites.

The incident happened just nine days after the roof of a school collapsed in Jhalawar, crushing seven students to death.

The incident took place in Piplodi village of Manoharthana area in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, where the roof of a government school building collapsed, burying dozens of students under the debris.

