Raj Sakhi stores and rural women BPOs to boost empowerment in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) More than 16 lakh women across Rajasthan have become 'Lakhpati Didis' due to the state government's initiatives toward women's empowerment and financial inclusion, officials said.

Read More

"To provide economic support and employment opportunities for rural women, Rural Women's BPOs will be established at the district level with an expenditure of Rs 100 crore," officials added on Thursday.

In addition, the loan limit under the Chief Minister Lakhpati Didi Loan Scheme has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, further encouraging women entrepreneurship.

Several innovative initiatives are being implemented through Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajivika) to empower women.

Under this year's budget announcement, the state government will provide buildings for offices and other purposes to 100 cluster-level federations formed under Rajivika.

"Saksham Centres" for digital and financial literacy will also be established in these offices.

By improving the branding, design and packaging of products made by self-help groups, 50 new enterprises will be developed in sectors such as dairy, textiles, footwear, millets and spices.

The state government will also coordinate with national and international institutions to expand the marketing of these products.

The state government is also working to promote women entrepreneurship.

Raj Sakhi Stores will be established at all divisional headquarters to provide Rajivika-affiliated women with capacity-building support to help their enterprises succeed.

For this purpose, centres for entrepreneurship and capacity building will be set up in all districts in a phased manner.

Under the Chief Minister Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana, the loan limit has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, around 5,000 women from self-help groups will be trained as "Banking Correspondent Sakhis".

The state government will also develop 11,000 Amrit Poshan Vatikas to strengthen the livelihoods of women's self-help groups while ensuring the local availability of fruits and vegetables for mid-day meals in Anganwadi centres and schools.

Early childhood care and education courses will also be conducted for Anganwadi workers, and 1,000 workers will receive specialised training from reputed institutions.

This year's budget has also expanded the Kishori Balika Yojana, which was earlier implemented in the aspirational districts of Karauli, Dholpur, Baran, Jaisalmer and Sirohi.

The scheme will now be extended to all 27 aspirational blocks of the state, enabling more than 50,000 adolescent girls to benefit from nutritional supplements.

In addition, Chief Minister Shishu Vatsalya Sadan facilities will be established in government offices in a phased manner during office hours to provide care for children aged six months to six years.

Women's safety remains a top priority for the state government.

The number of Kalika Patrolling Units, which work to prevent harassment, domestic violence and other crimes against women in public places, will be increased from 500 to 600.

Women's barracks will also be developed in 100 police stations.

Additionally, female security personnel and guides will be appointed to strengthen the Tourism Assistance Force for the safety and assistance of tourists.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, women are being empowered through schemes such as the Chief Minister Nutrition Nutri-Kit, Lado Incentive Scheme, Chief Minister Nari Shakti Training and Skill Enhancement, Chief Minister Nari Shakti Enterprise Promotion, Solar Didi and Lakhpati Didi.

These initiatives have significantly benefited women, strengthening their economic status and increasing their participation in decision-making, while ensuring their active contribution to the state's development.

--IANS

arc/khz