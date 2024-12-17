Raj Kundra Challenges ED Over Property Attachment in Bitcoin Scam Case

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Businessman Raj Kundra on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate over attaching his properties in the case related to Amit Bhardwaj's Bitcoin scam.

Speaking with ANI, Kundra said that he met Bhardwaj when he was a respected businessman and had introduced him to an Israeli friend.

"That Introduction has caused me too much that my properties are attached" Kundra reflected.

"In the attachment order, it is clearly written that we have no evidence of any funds going to Raj Kundra. There was a crypto king called Amit Bardwaj, he was a respected businessman, I met him, he had to do a lot of work in bitcoin mining and I knew a friend in Israel who is a great expert in this technology. So I brought both of them together," Kundra said.

He further questioned ED authority in the investigation against him, saying, "A British citizen (Raj Kundra), I met him (Amit Bhardwaj) in Dubai and there was an Israeli party, so how is ED involved in this?"

Kundra further mentioned that he was called as a witness six years ago and provided all the facts. He expressed shock over ED attaching his properties in relation to that Bitcoin case.

"I was called as a witness 6 years ago and asked if you had some dealing with Amit Bhardwaj. I went there 6 times, I gave all the facts as a witness...Then in 2024 without any information, all my property was attached, I did not understand this. They called me again and asked the same thing as they asked 6 years ago, now what can we do? We will fight this in the Court and we will win this," Kundra said.

In April of this year, ED attached properties worth Rs 97.79 crores belonging to Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty alleging that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins. Also, they had made false promises of 10 pc returns to the public in the form of Bitcoins. ED revealed that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind of Gain Bitcoin Ponzi Scam Amit Bhardwaj. Kundra is still in possession of these 285 Bitcoins which are presently valued at Rs 150 Cr. (ANI)