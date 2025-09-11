Raj govt to hold month-long camp from Sep 15, CM Sharma says campaign will solve citizens' problems quickly

Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday that the state government will organise a month-long 'Shahari Seva Shivir' across all urban areas of the state from September 15 to October 15 to ensure quick redressal of public grievances and easy access to civic services.

Chairing a meeting at his residence, the Chief Minister added that the campaign will not only make cities clean, beautiful, and safe but also provide citizens with on-the-spot solutions to their problems.

He directed officials to work with seriousness and a spirit of service so that the campaign has a visible impact in every city and town.

A special portal is being developed by the Information and Technology Department for smooth operations, and a comprehensive guide will also be prepared for the citizens, CM Sharma said.

During the campaign, large-scale cleanliness drives will be undertaken, drains and sewer lines will be repaired, manholes and ferro covers fixed, and public places such as parks, intersections, and community centres will be beautified.

Roads will undergo patchwork and repairs, while streetlights will be fixed and new lights installed in dark stretches to ensure public safety, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said that the campaign will see joint participation of multiple departments, including urban governance, social justice, public health engineering, energy, public works department, revenue, women and child development, and health.

This inter-departmental coordination will ensure faster resolution of citizens' issues, he added.

Under the camp organised by the state government, quick services like birth, death, and marriage registration, fire no objection certificate (NoC), trade and signage licenses, sewer connections, mobile tower, economically weaker section certificates, lease conversions, land-use change permissions, building construction approvals, and urban development tax deposits will be made easily accessible.

The campaign will also link eligible citizens with public welfare schemes such as the Atal Pension Yojana and social security pensions for the elderly, widows, and persons with disabilities.

Additionally, repair and beautification works will be carried out in schools, Anganwadi centres, and other public buildings.

Earlier, the camp was scheduled from September 15 to October 2, but its duration has now been extended till October 15.

Minister of State for Urban Development and Autonomous Governance (Independent Charge), Jhabar Singh Kharra, and senior officials of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

