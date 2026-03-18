Rain, thunderstorms likely across TN over next six days

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of intermittent rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu over the next six days, bringing much-needed relief from the intensifying summer heat.

Read More

According to the weather department, isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on March 18. The prevailing low-pressure trough along the Tamil Nadu coast is expected to influence weather patterns, particularly over the delta and adjoining districts in the coming days.

On March 19, light rainfall with thunderstorms is likely at one or two places in the delta districts and Karaikal region, while most other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to remain dry.

A similar trend is forecast for March 20, with scattered light showers anticipated over southern Tamil Nadu, the delta regions, and Karaikal. By March 21, rainfall activity is expected to shift towards the Western Ghats and parts of southern Tamil Nadu, where isolated light showers accompanied by thunderstorms may occur.

Coastal districts in the south may also receive brief spells of rain, while the rest of the state and Puducherry are likely to witness dry conditions. On March 23, light rain is forecast at isolated locations along the southern coastal districts, with dry weather prevailing elsewhere.

In recent days, sudden spells of rain across several districts have brought considerable respite from soaring temperatures. In Virudhunagar district, areas including Sivakasi, Thiruthangal, Sattur, Periyapatti, Chithurajapuram, and Meenampatti witnessed over an hour of intense thunderstorm activity.

Hailstorms were reported in parts of the Nilgiris, including Ooty and surrounding regions, drawing attention from residents and tourists alike.

Similar conditions were observed in Kalasapakkam and Pudukovil areas of Tirupattur district, as well as in Vaniyambadi, Ambur, and the Yelagiri hills, where widespread rainfall was recorded. In Kodaikanal, hailstones surprised visitors in Poolathur village, while dense fog following the showers caused visibility issues for motorists.

Madurai experienced heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning for more than an hour, significantly cooling the region. Coimbatore, which had been reeling under intense heat, also received widespread showers in areas such as Race Course, Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, Perur, Madampatti, and Kaalampalayam.

Rainfall was also reported across parts of Thoothukudi and Theni districts, including Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Periyakulam, and areas near the Sothuparai dam and Kumbakkarai Falls.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Karnataka’s Dharwad district witnessed sudden hailstorms, leaving roads blanketed in ice-like deposits, adding to the unusual weather pattern across southern India.

--IANS

aal/dpb