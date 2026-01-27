Rain, strong winds likely in southern states; fishermen advised caution

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) A low-pressure system has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea, off the Kerala coast, and is expected to influence weather conditions across parts of southern India over the coming days, according to the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre.

Read More

The weather department stated in a press release that due to this system, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at one or two locations in the southern districts on Tuesday. In particular, parts of southern Tamil Nadu and districts along the Western Ghats may experience scattered showers. The rest of the region is likely to witness largely dry weather conditions.

The bulletin further noted that from January 28 to January 30, dry weather is likely to prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. However, a change in conditions is anticipated thereafter.

On January 31 and February 1, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as the influence of the low-pressure system continues.

In addition to rainfall, the system is expected to cause strong surface winds over the sea. Squally weather conditions, with wind speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour, are forecast over the coastal areas of southern Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin Sea on Tuesday and Wednesday. Similar wind speeds are also likely over the Comorin Sea region on January 29 and 30.

Given these conditions, the meteorological department has issued a clear advisory for the fishing community. Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea in the affected regions on the specified days, as rough sea conditions and strong winds could pose significant risks to life and property.

Weather officials have urged the public, especially those living in coastal and hilly regions, to remain alert and follow official updates.

While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected at this stage, intermittent showers and gusty winds may cause minor disruptions, particularly in vulnerable areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre continues to closely monitor the development of the low-pressure system and has assured that further advisories will be issued if there are any significant changes in weather patterns. Residents are encouraged to rely on official forecasts and warnings and take necessary precautions, especially during periods of strong winds and unsettled weather conditions.

--IANS

aal/dpb