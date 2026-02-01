Rain, snow lashes J&K; day temperature improves in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 1 (IANS) Due to nightlong cloud cover, the minimum temperature rose above freezing point in Srinagar city as rain and snow lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Srinagar city recorded 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, while popular tourist destinations Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded minus 7 and minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jammu city had 9.9 degrees Celsius, Katra town 9.6, Batote 4.2, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the minimum temperature.

The day temperature has improved in both the Valley and the Jammu division. The maximum temperature was 10.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar and 19.8 degrees Celsius in Jammu on Saturday.

Rain and snow occurred in the union territory in the last 12 hours. The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast cloudy weather with rain and snow (in higher reaches), and thunder/gusty winds at many places. On February 2, light rain and snow at a few higher reaches have been forecast in the night, and on February 3, light rain/snow (in higher reaches) at scattered places has been forecast.

Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations during the next six days, while those living in avalanche-prone areas of Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts have been advised to move with extreme caution in these.

Travellers and transporters have been asked not to undertake journeys without contacting the control rooms of the traffic department to know the latest status of the Srinagar-Jammu national highways.

Srinagar-Leh and the Mughal Road are still closed for vehicular movement as snow-clearing machines are working to restore these highways for routine traffic.

Although most of the 40 days of harsh winter cold, locally known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started on December 21 and ended on January 30, passed off without any precipitation, but towards its end, moderate to heavy snowfall occurred in the union territory.

This brought joy to the people as the snowfall during Chillai Kalan lasts long in the mountains to support various water bodies during the hot summer months.

