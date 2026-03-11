Rain lashes plains as snowfall occurs in some higher reaches of J&K

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) Rain lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) during the last 24 hours as moderate snowfall occurred in the higher reaches on Wednesday.

Read More

MET department officials said that rain and snow during the last 24 hours has brought down the temperature.

“Light to moderate rain/snow (in higher reaches) occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours while some higher reaches in Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kupwara and Bandipora districts received moderate snowfall.

“Weather is expected to remain generally dry till March 14 and thereafter cloudy weather with light rain/snow (at higher reaches) is likely from March 15 to March 20.

“Farmers have been advised to suspend farm operations till March 12”, the MET department advisory has said.

Rain and snow have brought in relief to the people especially in the Valley where Jhelum River and other water bodies including mountain streams, springs and wells were running with very low discharge.

Kashmir Valley witnessed unexpectedly high temperatures during the month of February and this resulted in early bloom of almond, apple, pear and other fruits.

Farmers and fruit growers have been expressing serious concern on the availability of water during the summer months. Except for a few late winter snowfalls, especially in southern districts of the Valley, winter was generally cold and dry this season.

All requirements of safe drinking water, water for irrigation and horticulture is completely dependent on the various water bodies. These water bodies are sustained by perennial water reservoirs in the mountains that get replenished during the winter months.

Little snowfall in winter means a dry summer.

Maximum temperature was 17.6 in Srinagar and 31.2 in Jammu city yesterday.

The minimum temperature was 10.5 in Srinagar, 2.4 in Gulmarg and 6.5 in Pahalgam today while Jammu city had 19.9, Katra town 19.6, Batote 14.5, Banihal 12.9 and Bhaderwah 9.8 today.

With appreciable rainfall during the last 24 hours, day temperatures are likely to come down further in the coming days.

Given its distance from West Asia, the probability of acidic rain or black snow has been ruled out in Kashmir.

--IANS

sq/rad