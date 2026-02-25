Rahul, Priyanka to lead Congress housing push for Wayanad landslide survivors

Kalpetta, Feb 25 (IANS) In a significant outreach to landslide-affected families in Wayanad, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone on Thursday for houses being constructed by the party for survivors of the Chooralmala Mundakkai disaster that took place on July 30, 2024.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present at the ceremony scheduled for 2.30 p.m. in Kalpetta.

Rahul Gandhi is slated to arrive at Kannur airport on Wednesday and will first attend a farmers’ meet at Peravoor before travelling to Kalpetta for the foundation-laying function.

The housing initiative is being positioned as part of the party’s rehabilitation commitment to families affected by the devastating landslides in the hill district.

Priyanka Gandhi will begin her engagements earlier in the day by attending a DISHA meeting at the Collectorate.

At 1.30 p.m., she will hand over advanced equipment procured through CSR funding from JSW to the Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) at the Kalpetta MP’s office.

She had earlier facilitated the provision of a state-of-the-art vehicle for the RRT, strengthening its operational capacity amid rising man-animal conflict concerns.

Her visit extends beyond the housing programme.

On February 27, she will inaugurate the laboratory of the Kalikavu Service Co-operative Bank and later preside over the silver jubilee celebrations of MES School at Kaithapoyil in Thiruvambady, where she will also lay the foundation stone for a new block.

She is scheduled to visit the Chippilithode area linked to the proposed Churam bypass project.

On February 28, Priyanka Gandhi will inspect the proposed Bairakuppa bridge project site, attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Knanaya Catholic Church, and visit the residence of a Pulpally native killed in a recent tiger attack.

She will also participate in the key-handover ceremony of houses built by the Indian Union Muslim League for disaster survivors.

The high-profile visit underscores Congress’ attempt to combine relief efforts with sustained grassroots engagement in Wayanad and comes at a time when Assembly polls are around the corner.

--IANS

