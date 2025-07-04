Rahul Gandhi's photo on sanitary pads in Bihar: JD-U slams Congress for 'ideological bankruptcy'

New Delhi: Congress party’s unique women-centric initiative and public outreach via sanitary pads has sparked controversy in the poll-bound Bihar, with political parties reacting sharply to what they called 'weird' attempt to woo voters.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) launched a tirade at the grand old party for politicizing issues sensitive to women and called it an example of its ideological bankruptcy.

The criticism was triggered by a photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi featuring prominently on sanitary pad packets, being distributed under the party's Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana, aimed at raising menstrual hygiene awareness among women in Bihar.

The Congress launched the initiative as part of a larger campaign for women voters in the state. The party claimed that over 5 lakh sanitary pad boxes will be distributed, with an aim to address menstrual health, break social taboos, and also spread awareness across rural and urban areas alike.

However, JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar strongly criticised the Congress over the move.

"What has happened to the Congress Party?" he asked, calling the strategy a shallow electoral gimmick.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been working continuously to empower the daughters and sisters of state, to empower them and to build a robust landscape for their overall development. The election year has come; daughters, women are a symbol of respect and honour, but you, in an arrogant display of power, put your face on it (sanitary pads),” he said, slamming the use of Rahul Gandhi’s image on the sanitary pads.

Neeraj Kumar further said the Congress’s alliance with a party like the RJD has led to such political missteps.

“It shows, in politics, what is called ideological bankruptcy or lack of intellect. Not understanding the situation, or, naturally, the outcomes of being with a party like RJD, which is known for its political misdeeds, the effect of that co-operation was seen.”

The sanitary pad distribution is part of the party's Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana, under which the Congress claims to be advocating for menstrual hygiene and awareness.

In addition, the party has unveiled the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme for the economic empowerment for women.

Under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, the Congress promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month directly into the bank accounts of economically disadvantaged women, if the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) forms the government in Bihar.

