Rahul Gandhi’s language reflects arrogance, says Bihar Minister Jaiswal

Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) BJP leader Dilip Kumar Jaiswal on Thursday strongly criticised Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks against Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying such language reflected arrogance and a lack of political decorum.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi reportedly referring to Bittu as a “traitor friend”, Jaiswal said history has shown that arrogance in public life does not last long.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said, “The language used by Rahul Gandhi reflects arrogance, and history shows that arrogance never endures. God does not allow it to last. His behaviour and manner of speaking clearly show a lack of dignity expected from someone holding a constitutional position like the Leader of Opposition.”

The Bihar minister said political disagreements should be expressed with restraint and responsibility, particularly when sensitive issues involving national unity, armed forces, and communities with a legacy of sacrifice are concerned.

Reacting to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s remarks criticising LoP Gandhi, Jaiswal said the Sikh community’s contribution to the nation was unparalleled and beyond political debate.

“The Sikh community has made immense sacrifices for this country and for the world. From protecting the nation’s borders to upholding Sanatan traditions, their contribution is historic and inspirational. Any statement that questions their faith or commitment to the nation will never be tolerated by the people of this country,” he said.

Jaiswal further said that such remarks hurt not only the sentiments of the Sikh community but also undermine the spirit of unity and brotherhood that defines India’s pluralistic society.

The minister also launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing them of encouraging lawlessness and political violence in the state.

“The hooliganism of Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has reached such an extreme level that the people of the state have now made up their minds to uproot her government. The atmosphere of fear, violence and intimidation cannot continue forever,” he alleged.

Jaiswal said the people of West Bengal were looking for change and accountability, adding that democratic forces would ultimately prevail.

