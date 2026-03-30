Rahul Gandhi’s claim of PM Modi’s ‘silence’ on Sabarimala falls flat against past speeches

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staying silent on the Sabarimala Temple, but his charge faces pushback. Critics point to multiple speeches where PM Modi directly raised alleged gold theft and targeted the LDF, questioning whether Gandhi’s claim ignores a well-documented public record.

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At an election rally in Adoor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘selectively’ invoking religious themes. He argued that PM Modi frequently references temples and faith but failed to mention Sabarimala in a recent speech in Palakkad.

Gandhi also suggested that such positioning hints at a convergence of interests between the BJP and Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

However, critics argue that the claims made by Rahul Gandhi do not fully account for multiple instances in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed issues related to the Sabarimala Temple, particularly allegations concerning gold theft.

According to this view, PM Modi has repeatedly raised the matter in public speeches while targeting the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala. In January this year, he strongly came down on the state administration, alleging that it had made no meaningful effort to safeguard the religious traditions of Sabarimala.

Referring to reports of irregularities, he remarked that there were “news reports of gold theft from the abode of the deity,” underscoring the seriousness of the issue.

In the same address, PM Modi assured that if a BJP government comes to power in Kerala, a thorough investigation would be conducted and those found guilty would be sent to jail. “This is Modi’s guarantee,” he thundered while addressing the gathering.

The Prime Minister reiterated these concerns more recently while addressing an NDA convention in Kochi. The PM in that speech again brought up the alleged gold theft linked to Sabarimala. PM Modi in no uncertain terms accused the ruling LDF of being associated with “looting the gold,” while also targeting the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), alleging that it was complicit in “selling it.”

In this context, observers questioning Gandhi’s remarks argue that PM Modi has, in fact, spoken directly and repeatedly about Sabarimala and the alleged gold theft issue, without ambiguity. They raise concerns about whether selectively referencing a single speech while overlooking others presents an incomplete picture.

--IANS

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