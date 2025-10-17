Rahul Gandhi to pay homage to Zubeen Garg in Assam today

Guwahati, Oct 17 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam on Friday to pay homage to the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose untimely death in Singapore has left the state in mourning and sparked a high-profile probe.

According to the official programme released by the Congress, Gandhi will reach Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, at 1.30 p.m. to offer floral tributes to the singer, fondly remembered across the Northeast as Zubeen Da.

He will later visit Garg’s family at their residence in Kahilipara around 2.30 p.m. to personally convey his condolences.

The Congress leader’s visit is expected to be a deeply emotional moment for fans and admirers of the late musician, whose influence transcended language and generations.

Party sources said Gandhi’s homage reflects his respect for Assam’s cultural heritage and solidarity with the people mourning the loss of one of their most cherished voices.

Zubeen Garg, a prolific singer, composer, and actor, passed away under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19. His death triggered widespread grief across Assam and led to protests demanding a fair and transparent investigation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Assam government has been probing the case, which has already seen multiple high-profile arrests and cross-border coordination with Singaporean authorities.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced that the SIT is expected to submit its chargesheet by November, and that the government will seek a fast-track court to expedite the trial.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit comes at a time when emotions continue to run high in the state, with Garg’s fans and fellow artists calling for justice and closure.

His gesture is likely to resonate widely among Assam’s youth and cultural community, for whom Zubeen Garg remains an enduring symbol of artistic pride and regional identity.

--IANS

tdr/dpb